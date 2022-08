'पुष्पा फिल्म' की तर्ज पर रियल लाइफ 'तस्करी', बरांझ नदी में बहाकर लाते थे जंगलों से सागौन

English Summary

In Sagar-Narsinghpur district of MP, teak smugglers took the idea of ​​theft and smuggling of wood from the movie "Pushpa" and were smuggling it with the flow of river water by cutting 'Teak' from the dense forests. In Sagar To Kya MP, this film-style real smuggling crime has come to the fore so far. Forest department officials themselves are shocked and upset to see this method of smuggling.