MP: काफिले के सामने खड़ी हो गईं छात्राएं, मंत्री को कार से उतार कर हाॅस्टल ले गईं

English Summary

Dozens of girl students in Khurai of Sagar district got upset due to the dilapidated building of the hostel and the roof leaking, dampness and leakage due to heavy rains. On Friday, he came to know that Urban Housing and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh Khurai is coming, his convoy has to pass near the hostel, then the girls came and stood on the road. As soon as the minister's convoy came in front, the girls stood in front of the car and got the convoy stopped.