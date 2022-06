English Summary

The brothers and nephews of the veteran ministers of Bundelkhand have come face to face in the district panchayat elections. Ashok Singh Bamoura, nephew of the state's Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, has filed nomination from ward number four, from the same seat, Transport and Revenue Minister Govind Singh's elder brother Hira Singh Rajput has also filled the form. After the nomination of both, this seat has become sensitive from the point of view of elections.