English Summary

There is a ruckus in the state regarding the local elections. In a democracy, the election of the Panch at the village level and the councilor in the urban areas is considered the most difficult. For the first time, the expenditure limit has been fixed by the Election Commission in contesting elections for the post of mayor, president and councilor in urban bodies. Since Sagar Nani comes under the category of population of less than 10 lakhs, in this case, a limit of 15 lakhs has been fixed for the mayor candidate and 3.75 lakh for councilor post in Sagar Municipal Corporation.