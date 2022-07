English Summary

After the video of Corporation Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla and Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak draining water into the poor's house went viral on social media, instead of praising these officers, social media is also getting a lot of praise. People are saying that there is an election for the corporation, people should not get angry, the election environment should not be spoiled, due to this the officials are doing gimmicks to show themselves public friendly.