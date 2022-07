शादी के डेढ़ महीने बाद ससुराल गया था पत्नी को लेने, साली अच्छी लगी तो लेकर भाग गया

English Summary

The relationship between brother-in-law and sister-in-law is common, but a young man in Sagar ran away with his sister-in-law after just two and a half months of marriage. He had reached the in-laws' house for the first farewell of his wife, on the same day he had an affair with his sister-in-law. Now the newly married has demanded justice against her husband and sister by applying to the police.A case of defaming brother-in-law's relationship has come to light in Sagar of MP.