To save the city from evil forces, women block the city with holy water, not only this, they also loot the market for worship materials! This tradition has been going on for centuries. In fact, in the Kesharwani society, the annual big puja, which is of great importance to the Tisala puja. The Rath Yatra of the family deity of the society is taken out, earlier the chariot was pulled by goats, but now the idols of goats are put in a symbolic form.