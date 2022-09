अजब-गजबः समोसे के साथ कटोरी-चम्मच नहीं देता दुकानदार, सीएम हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत

English Summary

Strange stories keep coming to the fore in Bundelkhand. The latest case has come to light from Chhatarpur district, where a person had taken samosas from a tea-snack shop located at the bus stand, when the shopkeeper did not give a bowl and spoon with the samosas, the youth got angry and complained about the matter directly to the CM Helpline. I did it. The helpline center has also registered this complaint related to samosas immediately without delay.