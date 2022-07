English Summary

An undeclared tradition is going on in the Municipal Corporation of Sagar. In this, whenever any person or woman reaches the corporation after electing the mayor, the chair of the mayor's chamber is changed before that. Instead of the corporation administration, this undeclared tradition has been started by the Mayor, who was occupied here in the past. In the last four decades, whenever the new mayor stepped into the corporation, the chair of his choice has been bought and installed here.