Snail Attack: केरल के बाद अब MP के दमोह में घोंघा अटैक, फसल, मिट्टी कर रहे चट

Snail Attack After Kerala, now a case of snail attack has come to light in Damoh district of MP. Thousands, lakhs of snails are coming out in many acres of fields in Binati village of Hata tehsil. Coming out of the farm in the village, it is visible till the walls of the houses. People are very worried about them. The situation worsened so much that the farmers filled them in bags and reached the district administration and agriculture department. They also pose a risk of transmission of diseases.