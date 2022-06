English Summary

Due to the Congress-BJP mayoral election, the situation of 'Abola' was created between Sagar's two MLA brothers. A political line has been drawn between BJP MLA Shailendra Jain, who lived like Ram and Bharat, and his younger brother, former MLA Sunil Jain. One brother has come here and the other in that situation. Brother-brother is also fine, their wives ie Devrani-Jethani also have political ruckus.