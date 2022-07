English Summary

While Sita Devi was working in the field, she came to know that she was being contested as a ward councillor. Sitadevi was in the fray as Congress candidate against Tikamgarh's high profile ward MLA Rakesh Giri's sister and BJP candidate, she got threats, allurements, but she stood firm. Sitadevi has now become a councillor. She has become a beautiful picture of democracy in the country.