Serial killer: आठ साल पहले घर से भागा था शिवप्रसाद धुर्वे, जब भी आया पैसे मांगे, झगड़ा कर फिर भागा!

English Summary

Serial killer Shivprasad Dhurve plunged into the dark world of crime to rise to fame at the age of just 19. He killed 5 innocent people in Sagar, Bhopal and Pune. The desire to be like Rocky Don, the character of film KGF, made Shivprasad a predator. His family is living in extreme poverty in Kenkari village in Kesali. He had fled to Sagar 10 days back after fighting with his father.