कनकद्दर वाटरफाॅल में मौत की सेल्फी, जरा सी लापरवाही से हुआ जिंदगी का दी एंड

English Summary

People are losing their lives due to unsafe and careless nature in the natural and magnificent waterfall near Malthon on the border of MP-UP. A teenager lost his life due to slipping while taking a selfie of a fall falling from the top of the waterfall. Her foot slipped in the turn of the selfie and she fell directly on the rocks submerged in the water below and lost her life. He was trapped by going to the rocks, which could be pulled out after 24 hours. The police of MP and UP and the CMO of Malthaun had also reached here.