सीरियल किलरः सलाखों के पीछे सिंगल बैरक में रखा, शातिर है इसलिए कड़ी सुरक्षा में बाहर निकाल रहे

English Summary

Sagar's serial killer Shivprasad Dhurve is also being kept in isolation in jail. He had killed four innocent security guards in five days. Looking at his record, he has been kept in a single barrack during judicial custody inside the jail. Every time he was taken out, he was taken out only in the presence of jail police and sentries. Here Bhopal Police has reached Sagar to take him on remand.