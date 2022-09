MP:करोड़ों की चांदी पकड़ने, छोड़ने में पुलिस संदिग्ध, एसपी ने जांच बैठाई, स्क्वाड भंग, रिश्वत भी वापस!

English Summary

How does the police catch the goods of traders, leave them with bribe, how do they play? This has been revealed after the strict action of Sagar SP. In fact, two days ago, a team formed in the name of SP Squad in Sagar undeclared under the undeclared leadership of a station in-charge, caught the goods of some traders of Sagar from Malthon toll plaza by car. Some CCTV footage has also surfaced in this. Later, this goods worth crores was left with lakhs of rupees.