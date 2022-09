Sagar: निगम में उखडे़ अंगदों के पैर, भ्रष्ट और मुफ्तखोरों पर चला सर्जरी का चाबुक, कईयों को लूप लाइन की सजा

English Summary

The work of uprooting the Caucasus congregation, which has established strong roots in the Municipal Corporation of Sagar in more than a decade, has started. After getting the green signal from Mayor Sangeeta Dr. Sushil Tiwari, Corporation Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla has changed the responsibilities and charges of the officers and employees in important departments for years. Some Natwar Lal type employees have also been put in the loop line.