MP: संभाग में सबसे रईस ‘खुरई’ नगर पालिका, सात साल में 23 सौ गुना बढ़ा बजट

English Summary

The municipality of Khurai, the assembly constituency of the state's Urban Housing and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, has gone from millionaire to billionaire in the last 6 years. The budget of NAPA has increased by about 2300 times in the last years. In the year 2016-17, the budget of this institution was only 15 crore 32 lakhs, which has increased to more than 349 crores in the year 2022-23.