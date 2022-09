Sagar: बादाम चोरी के शक में जैन मंदिर के पुजारी ने नाबालिग को बंधक बनाया, रस्सियों से बांधकर पीटा

English Summary

A brahmachari priest of a Jain temple in Sagar, MP, caught a minor on suspicion of stealing almonds from the temple, tied him with ropes, held him hostage, and assaulted a child. A video of this act of Rakesh Jain, priest of Siddhayan Jain Temple in Karila area, is becoming increasingly viral. On the complaint of the mother, the police has registered an FIR against the priest. The child is in shock.