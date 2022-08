Sagar: शहीद स्मारक पर भूख से व्याकुल अजगर का धरना! रेस्क्यू कर जंगल में छोड़ा

English Summary

A hungry dragon reached the middle of the population in Shahpur. When people saw the dragon early in the morning, there was an atmosphere of panic among the people. Although the python was inside the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial in Beach Bazaar, surrounded by boundary walls and nets, the python was inside it. The people around were curious to see him. When people reached near the memorial and tried to make a video, the python was hissing.