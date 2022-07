English Summary

In the municipal elections of Sagar, the Divisional Headquarters of Bundelkhand, the Congress party has been cleared. The situation is also coming to the fore in some bodies of Chhatarpur and Panna districts. The most surprising thing is that in the Khurai assembly area of ​​Sagar, there is no trace of opposition left in Malthon, Bandri and Barodia. This area is the assembly constituency of the state's Urban Housing and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.