MP: मुरैना से पत्नी को लेने आया था, साले पर दनादन गोलियां चलाकर जीजा फरार

English Summary

In MP, a man resident of Morena in Banda of Sagar district had come to his in-laws' house to pick up his wife. He reached the in-laws' house at around 3 pm and insisted on sending his wife along. During this, there was a debate in the house for about an hour. The man left angrily, but came back around 4.30 in the morning and opened fire on his brother-in-law with a pistol. He got hit by two bullets. He has been admitted to BMC in a critically injured condition.