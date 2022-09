लुटेरी दुल्हनः शादी से पहले ससुराल में डाका, बेहोश कर जेवर, नकदी लूट ले गई

English Summary

In Bina of Sagar district of MP, the robber bride robbed her in-laws' house. For the marriage of a young man in Mohasa village, a bride coming from Orissa had fed her future father-in-law, husband and other family members by mixing intoxicants in the food. After she fainted, after a leisurely search, she escaped from the house with gold and silver jewellery, cash kept for marriage, cash kept to give to the broker.