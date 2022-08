English Summary

The first ropeway of Sagar district is about to reach the Tikitoria temple, a tourist and religious place located near Rahli at the divisional headquarters of Bundelkhand. With this, three ropeways will be ready in the next two years at Sagar, Khajuraho and Orchha. Three flyovers are also going to be built in Sagar including Makroniya from Civil Line and Municipal Corporation from Pilkoothi. They have got their in-principle approval.