English Summary

Ministers and politicians are now on the target of MP's domineering MLA Rambai, he slammed the management alleging negligence in the treatment of a stone patient at a private hospital belonging to the family of a strong minister in Sagar. When the management hesitated to come forward, they shone fiercely on the phone itself. When he came out, he said that the public is a fool, who does not understand where the patients should be taken.