Railway Alert: जबलपुर और भोपाल रेल मंडल की 43 ट्रेन रद्द, 17 के बदले रुट

Railway News: The work of doubling of the track has started between Malkhedi and Mahadevkhedi railway station near Bina Railway Junction in Madhya Pradesh. Due to this 43 trains running between Bhopal-Jabalpur section have been canceled. Routes of 17 trains have been changed. For the convenience of the passengers, the Railway Department has asked to take information before traveling, so that inconvenience can be avoided.