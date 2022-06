English Summary

Panna Tiger Reserve is known worldwide for tiger restoration. This is the natural habitat for the tiger family, due to which the number of tigers has reached from 2 to 75 in the last 14 years. Tigers, wildlife, the beauty of the sanctuary, rivers, ponds, waterfalls, grasslands attract a lot of tourists. To enter the Tiger Reserve, there is a fee for registration, guards, vehicles, security and other arrangements. It has started increasing rapidly after the Corona period.