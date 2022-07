English Summary

A poor family of Vidisha district was going to Damoh with four goats and two children in a rental car, goats being their total capital. The robbers robbed this poor family by stopping the car near Gyaraspur before Rahatgarh, the father ran away after saving the children, the robbers injured the woman by hitting a stone on her head, slashed her back with a sword. 20 thousand robbed. As soon as it came out from here, the car caught fire on the middle road in the ocean.