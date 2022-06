English Summary

Sirchopi police outpost is present under Bhangarh police station near Bina of Sagar district in MP. Earlier this post was built outside the village, but about two decades ago, Jaypee Company's thermal power plant was installed in Bina, for this the government had allotted the land near Sirchopi of Bhangarh to the company. The company has surrounded the entire area by forming four walls and has installed large entry gates for movement, where guards have been deployed.