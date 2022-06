English Summary

The Khurai assembly is moving ahead in the direction of fulfilling the dream of PM Modi's Congress-free India campaign. From here, Congress has not got a single councilor candidate in Barodiya Municipal Council. Similar is the case in Malthon and Bandri. 38 out of 45 councilors have been elected unopposed. This was stated by MP Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh in Sagar on Thursday.