In the core area of ​​Panna Tiger Reserve, some youths were seen risking their lives in the obsession of taking selfies with a tiger crossing the road. After reaching very close to the tiger, he was taking selfies and photos from the mobile. On the occasion, some other people present in the car made a video of the stupidity of these youths viral in the interest of selfie. The matter is being told of Manor Mandla range on Panna Chhatarparu Marg.