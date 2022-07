English Summary

In Sagar district of MP, voting for the three-tier panchayat elections was held on Friday in four development blocks. The average turnout was 79.8 percent as expected. It is much more than in cities. Rahatgarh and Khurai blocks saw the highest turnout with more than 80 per cent polling. Counting of ballots is being done at the polling place itself, although the official announcement of the victory of the candidates will be made on July 13 and 14.