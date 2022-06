English Summary

In Narayanpur village near Orchha road in Chhatarpur, a 5-year-old boy fell in an open borewell in the field. As soon as the villagers came to know about the information, they rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police and administration. The villagers have made a temporary umbrella over the borewell by covering the surrounding area with a rope, so that the rain water does not enter the borewell. Here the child's mother is in a bad condition.