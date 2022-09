Sagar: लाखा बंजारा झील का सीना चीरते हुए उभरने लगा एलिवेटेड काॅरिडोर का आकार

English Summary

In Sagar, the smart city company Sagar is building an elevated corridor in the middle of the historic Lakha Banjara Lake, so that the old city can be directly connected to the bus stand from Chakraghat and to solve the major traffic problem of the main city. This ambitious project is being prepared at a cost of about 96 crores. Its work continues even in heavy rain. The elevated corridor is now visible from the middle of the lake.