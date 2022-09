सीताराम की रसोईः पितृपक्ष में यहां भोजन कराने से पूर्वज होते हैं तृप्त, देते हैं आशीष

English Summary

Sitaram Rasoi in the ocean of MP is such a place where the souls of ancestors are satisfied by sitting and feeding Brahmins and poor, helpless people during Shradh Paksha. About 400 people are fed here in a day. For the last 19 years, social workers of Sagar are running Sri Sitaram Rasoi together. The stove has never been turned off here. In the kitchen for 365 days, food is delivered to the poor families, destitute, helpless and homeless of the city to their place.