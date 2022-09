Sagar: स्टेशन पर जन्मी बच्ची को मिला वीआईपी ट्रीटमेंट, सुरक्षा के साथ अस्पताल पहुंची, यहां मिल गया भाई

English Summary

The baby girl who was born at Sagar railway station was given VIP treatment after a few minutes. The vehicle sounding the police siren had taken him to the hospital along with his mother with safety and precaution. Here he also found a younger brother. In fact, a woman from Chhattisgarh was landed at Sagar railway station after severe labor pain in a moving train. One of the twins was born at the station and the other at the hospital.