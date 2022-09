MP: कद्दावर मंत्री के इलाके में मूंग खरीदी घोटाले की आशंका, उपज से दोगुनी मूंग की हो गई खरीदी

English Summary

Moong procurement scam has come to the fore in Rahli, the assembly constituency of MP's PWD minister Gopal Bhargava. About 1500 quintals of non-standard moong were purchased at Chandpur Support Price Purchase Center. In this, bought substandard, soil and garbage mixed moong. The most important thing is that there was not enough moong area in the area, as much as this center has bought moong. At present the matter is with the district administration.