अजब-गजबः बैंक ने दो ग्राहकों को एक ही खाता नंबर अलॉट कर दिया, एक के पैसे दूसरे निकाल ले गया

English Summary

Due to the fault of the bank staff, a customer of Punjab National Bank in Sagar is roaming around in trouble. This person named Munnalal Thakur has a complaint that his account number has been allotted to another Munnalal also, another person withdrew 40 thousand rupees from his PM residence. On complaining, the bank locked his account and got indecisive on getting the money back. Troubled Munnalal has taken refuge in the court.