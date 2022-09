नौरादेही अभयारण्यः टाइगर भूखे न रहें, इसलिए पेंच से लाए जा रहे चीतल, भविष्य में चीतों का पेट भी भरेंगे

English Summary

With the increase in the number of members of the tiger family in the Naurodehi Sanctuary of MP, there may be a crisis of sufficient food for them, for this, cheetals are being brought here from other national parks. Chitals are the main prey of tigers and cheetahs. Therefore, the Nauradehi management wants to keep a sufficient number of them here. About 1000 cheetals are to be brought from Pench Tiger Reserve.