सागर: मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव के क्षेत्र में महिलाओं ने उठाई लाठी, नशेड़ी और दुकानदारों में दहशत

In Sagar, MP, the women of Minister Gopal Bhargava's area picked up sticks, became a panic among drug addicts and illegal liquor sellers. On the lines of the Gulabi gang, the women of Chanaua and Parasari villages of Gadkota came out on the road carrying sticks. The women's gang has given open threats to the alcoholics and those selling liquor at the dhabas found on the way. Whoever sells liquor will enter his house and kill him.