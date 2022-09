MP: खुरई नपा में कांग्रेस के अभ्यर्थी भूमिगत, इधर भाजपा के 66 फीसदी पार्षद निर्विरोध

English Summary

In the Khurai assembly in Sagar district of MP, the BJP has already secured a two-thirds majority in the municipal elections before voting. Out of 32, 21 wards have been won unopposed. Here in the remaining 11 wards, the candidates of Congress are underground after submitting their nominations. He did not even go home after filing his nomination. However, they are at a safe haven, so that no one can force them to return the form.