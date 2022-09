Sagar: तालाब किनारे दोस्त के साथ खेल रहा था मासूम, अचानक चली गोली और निकल गई बच्चे की जान

English Summary

A 10-year-old innocent lost his life due to a sudden firing in Khurai of Sagar district. It was told that two children were playing in Shivaji ward, during which a case of firing has come to the fore. In a sensational development, the friend's father has been accused of shooting. The suspect father son is absconding since the incident. The incident is of Futta Ghat of Bade Talab located in Shivaji Ward of Khurai.