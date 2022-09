MP: सीएमएचओ को शहर से दूर खींच ले गई मौत, हाइवे पर काॅर्डियक अरेस्ट, नहीं मिल सका इलाज

English Summary

Death itself dragged the CMHO of Sagar district of MP, Dr. DK Goswami, away from the city and hospitals on the highway, he did not have to go to Gwalior at night, his fellow doctors and family members also refused. He had said to leave only in the morning, but in the night itself left for Gwalior with his family in a personal car. The area where the heart failure occurred was a highway and there was uninhabited area on both sides.