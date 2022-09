अग्निवीर भर्तीः दलाल भी हो सकते हैं सक्रिय, झांसे में न आएं, फर्जी दस्तावेज न लगाएं, होगी एफआईआर

English Summary

Information about some touts being active during the army's Agniveer recruitment has come to the fore. The Gwalior Headquarters of the Army has issued a release through the Sagar District Administration and has advised the candidates to be careful. While issuing guidelines, the officials have said that the recruitment process of the army is completely Aadhaar based and linked to the databank of the state education board. Candidates should not put any kind of fake or fake documents, do not fall in the guise of touts.