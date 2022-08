MP: PWD मंत्री को आधी रात बाढ़ के पानी में उतरना पड़ा, जानिए आखिर क्यों

English Summary

MP's PWD minister Gopal Bhargava had to get into the flood waters at midnight. They descended into two and a half to three feet of knee-deep water and roamed the area for about an hour, taking information from the people and carrying out relief work. Till about 2.30 pm, he roamed around the city with the help of an umbrella in the midst of heavy rain. Administrative and police officers were also present with them.