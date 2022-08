MP: सागर जिले का हांसलखेड़ी गांव का पठार टोला 96 घंटों से बना टापू, 250 ग्रामीण फंसे

English Summary

Due to heavy rains and floods, Hansalkhedi plateau Tola village of Bina tehsil has remained a flooded island for about 96 hours. In other words, the plateau tola kept the village from drowning even in adverse conditions like floods. This plateau tola has become a safe place for the lives of the people living here in the midst of water inundation. About 250 people were stranded here till Thursday.