MP: सागर बीएमसी पर एनएमसी मेहरबान, पीजी में एक साथ मिली 17 सीटें

English Summary

In Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, MP, efforts were being made for PG seats in the Department of General Medicine for about 5 years, but they could not be found. On Monday, suddenly a letter came to the management to approve 9 PG seats simultaneously in the department. Along with this, 6 PG seats have been approved in surgery department and 2 PG seats in pathology department. By including these in BMC, total PG seats have become 55.