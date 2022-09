Damoh: पत्नियों से पीड़ित पतियों की व्यथा सुन कप्तान साहब ने पकड़ लिया माथा, हर पति की अलग कहानी

English Summary

In Damoh, the police captain DR Teniwar also caught his head after hearing the pain and agony of the husbands suffering from the wives. After reading the application, thinking about how to get them justice. One said, save me from my wife, I got fed up with beating every day, then the other said that my wife has left me and gone to live with my former father-in-law. The third had a different story, he said that the wife left me and the children and ran away with the lover.