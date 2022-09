दमोह में ग्रिड के टावर पर चढ़ा युवक, नीचे उतारने में छूटे पसीने, 8 घंटे बाद नीचे आया

English Summary

In the Hindoria area of ​​Damoh district of MP, a young man climbed the tower of the electricity company's high tension line. By the time people saw him, he had climbed up to a height of about 30 feet. When the villagers asked him to come down with his voice, he did not agree. After about half an hour, the employees of the power company reached here, but even after hours of effort, they failed. Police was called on the spot. The police also kept on persuading him to come down by giving his voice. After a drama that lasted for about 8 hours, he was brought down safely.