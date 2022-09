MP: दबंग विधायक ने आपा खोया, कलेक्टर से बोलीं- आंखें फूट गईं क्या तुम्हारी, ढोर, बेवकूफ आदमी!

English Summary

Rambai, the domineering MLA of MP, was upset on the collector of Damoh district on Friday. He didn't care and said angrily that you are a collector that you are a dumb...stupid man. Why are you sitting on the collector's chair, in the collector's chair, Badmiz, sit at your home! The MLA did not stop here in anger, while telling the collector a lot in front of the officers present there, said, did you eat after selling shame?